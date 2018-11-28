A North Bay man has been charged with several offences after police searched his home.

The search happened after police were notified that two packages had been intercepted from the Canada Border Services Agency in Toronto. The packages, which police say had prohibited weapons in them, were heading to North Bay.

Police say they worked with the Canada Border Services Agency to obtain a search warrant for a home in North Bay.

As a result of the search, police found three switchblades, two Tasers, a butterfly knife, two sets of brass knuckles, 114 grams of a purple fentanyl and heroin mixture, 87 grams of crystal methamphetamine and $17,000 in currency.

Police say the estimated value of the drugs is more than $100,000.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of importing a prohibited weapon and one count of property obtained by crime.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.