Audio

'Zero-day'virus affects hospitals across northeastern Ontario

The head of Health Sciences North says a 'zero-day' virus has affected its computer systems. As a result, Dominic Giroux says several systems at the hospital in Sudbury and others across the northeast have had their systems put on down time to protect them.

The head of Health Sciences North says a 'zero-day' virus has affected its computer systems. As a result, Dominic Giroux says several systems at the hospital in Sudbury and others across the northeast have had their systems put on down time to protect them. 6:35

Popular Now Find more popular stories