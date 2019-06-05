Morning North · Audio

One on One with Markus teaser- Diane Biggs

This week, our One on One with Markus chat features the owner of the French River Trading Post, Diane Biggs. Diane took over the business when her husband died 15 years ago. The store and restaurant have been welcoming southerners travelling north since the 1950s. At one time they had a gas station and motel. The store is still there and it's only grown over the years. Diane will share stories about working there... and the mascots Hungry Bear and Blueberry Hound. These are a few random questions we asked her ahead of the extended interview.

