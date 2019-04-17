Morning North · Audio

One on One with Markus teaser - David Innis

David Innis is a long time lawyer in Sudbury. He's been practicing law for almost 60 years. For 50 of those years, David has also volunteered at the hospital. First as a member of the hospital board... which lead to work with the Ontario and Canadian Hospital Association. He's currently on the Research Ethics Committee at Health Sciences North. We had a long chat about growing up in Levack, going to school in Copper Cliff and working and volunteering in Sudbury. You can hear all that in this week's edition of One on One with Markus. First, we warmed him up with a bunch of random questions.

Social Sharing