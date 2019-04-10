Morning North · Audio

On on One with Markus teaser - Joey Niceforo

Joey Niceforo is from Sudbury originally, but he has travelled the world as a member of the Canadian Tenors and with the group Destino. Hehas since launched a solo career. Joey Nicieforo is this week's guest for One on One with Markus. As usual, we like to whet your appetite with a few random questions and some interesting answers you won't hear in the extended interview.

Social Sharing