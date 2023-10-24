Rebecca Johnston not lacing up for new pro women's league, while another Sudburian hopes to make the cut
Training camps for new professional league start in November, with first games in January
One Sudbury-born hockey star is sitting out the first season of the new professional women's league, while another is hoping this is her shot to play with the best in the world.
And both are excited to see what this league will mean for all the little girls on skates who will come after them.
Rebecca Johnston, who has won three Olympic gold medals as a mainstay on the Canadian national women's hockey team, has decided to sit out the first season of the Professional Women's Hockey League.
The 34-year-old also played in some earlier attempts at a professional women's league, but says this one is already off to a better start.
"A huge step with this league is girls can actually focus on just playing hockey and not have to worry about working a 9-to-5 job and then going to practice and playing games on the weekend," said Johnston.
"It's going to be the best of the best and people are able to solely focus on hockey."
Johnston, who is recently engaged, says she is busy planning a wedding and focusing on her new career working in player development for the Calgary Flames of the National Hockey League.
But the forward, who was recently inducted to the athletics hall of fame at Cornell University, says she isn't ready to hang up the skates just yet.
"I absolutely love playing still, so you just have to make sure it's a time that's right for you and I think it is hard, it's challenging to know, because it's your life and it's all you know, and it's challenging to take that next step," she said.
Meanwhile, another Sudbury-born hockey player is looking to take the next step into a professional career.
Carley Olivier, 24, was not taken in the first draft for the Professional Women's Hockey League, but has been invited to the training camp for the New York team next month.
"I'm not upset that I didn't get drafted, it's kind of just given fuel to the fire," she said.
"I'm trying not to think about it too much, but just getting hungry, I guess, for November. When I get there I'm just going to do what I love to do with the best players in the world, which is pretty cool."
Olivier grew up in Sudbury, in a house full of Montreal Canadiens fans and found that "everything just felt more natural" the more she played hockey.
Like most elite women's players, she initially suited up south of the border for the University of Connecticut, but later transferred to Laurentian University and then spent most of her collegiate career at the University of Waterloo.
"With the other two leagues folding, I kind of thought that was the end for me and my hockey career," said Olivier, who plays defence.
"It really gives a purpose to all the young female hockey players. Just knowing there's something for us now.
"It's just starting and I can't wait to see where it goes."
Olivier will be joined at the New York training camp by two other women with a northern Ontario connection.
Forward Abby Roque, who stars on the U.S. national team, is from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and is a citizen of Wahnapitae First Nation near Sudbury.
Kelly Babstock grew up in southern Ontario, but the forward also has Anishinaabe roots in Wikwemikong on Manitoulin Island.