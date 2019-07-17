A 51-year-old man is facing assault charges stemming from the recent private sale of a vehicle near Elk Lake.

Provincial Police said that a man from James Township was charged with assaulting a 77-year-old man who sold him a car in June.

According to police, the two parties had come to a payment arrangement for the vehicle. The victim confronted the 51-year-old at his house over the money not being received in full, which prompted the assault.

Police say the 77-year-old was not injured. The accused is scheduled to attend an Ontario court in August.

OPP are also reminding people that it is safer to meet in a public place regarding sales of private property, and to let someone know your destination and what you are doing.