One of the businesses booming in northern Ontario as we approach the two-year mark of the pandemic is private COVID testing.

Clinics across the region are busy now with people needing to get antigen tests, and in some cases PCR tests, before they travel, both of which are hard to come by now at public clinics.

SRX Health Solutions, which runs a national chain of pharmacies and medical clinics, opened a testing centre in Sudbury in recent weeks based on the demand.



"Do you have a location here? When will you be opening a location?" Stephanie Nazywalsky, SRX's director of strategic communications, said they were hearing from Sudbury customers.

"The second that regulations change or travel re-opens, we definitely see an uptick in demand, absolutely."

The demand for COVID testing from northern Ontario traveler prompted SRX Health Solutions to open a new clinic in Sudbury in recent weeks. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

SRX charges up to $199 for a PCR test, $39 for a rapid antigen test and $50 for a "virtual" antigen test, which travellers take with them on vacation and then administer with the help of a nurse online before coming home.

As busy as they are now across the country with COVID testing, Nazywalsky isn't sure how long it will be part of their business.

"We're supporting Canadians to offer them the most affordable testing across the country. If COVID testing goes out the window, then the better for everybody, you know?" she said.

The NEOMO health clinic in Sudbury is also seeing a lot of sun-seeking vacationers these days.

But business manager Joet Dhatt says demand for COVID testing has actually gone down.

Earlier in the pandemic, they were testing thousands of Sudbury miners every week, hired by mining giants Vale and Glencore.

"We had lineups around our building and we were testing all hours of the day, every day of the week," Dhatt said.

Canadians going on their first vacation abroad in two years need a rapid antigen test administered by a health care professional when they return home. (Robert Short/CBC)

He says avoiding outbreaks in the mines, mills and smelters was "critical to our economy" but relying on the public COVID testing system would have put it under enormous "pressure."

Dhatt says NEOMO is seeing "a bit of an uptick with travellers" in recent weeks, but "no comparison to what it was before and you know what? That's OK."

"We're in the COVID business, but we don't to be in the COVID business."

Dhatt says he's hopeful we're nearing the end of the pandemic, but has learned to expect the unexpected over the last two years.

"If you told me a completely crazy thought about what's going to happen in the next year, I would probably weigh it as equally as anything else," he said.

"So nothing can be ruled out."

Dhatt says his clinic does have COVID testing contracts with Sudbury companies for the next year and is now being asked to help local businesses that are just starting to welcome back office workers.