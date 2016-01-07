Advocates are gathering outside the Sudbury Jail Wednesday morning to remember people who have died of unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated.

The John Howard Society and related organizations have recognized Prisoners' Justice Day since 1975.

Sara-Jane Berghammer, CEO of the John Howard Society of Sudbury, said 53 prisoners died in federal institutions across Canada in 2020-2021.

"It's astonishing that in this day and age this continues to occur," Berghammer said.

"So we gather on August 10th to remember the folks that have passed and to bring to the attention of the public that there still needs to be changes made."

Berghammer said the John Howard Society, which advocates for people affected by the criminal justice system, has seen an increase in drug-related deaths among people who are in prison.

The organization has called for Ontario's Ministry of Health to care for the physical and mental needs of people who are in custody.

Berghammer said the province's correctional services are responsible for health care for people who are incarcerated, but the Ministry of Health has greater expertise in providing proper health care.

She said suicide rates are also high in correctional facilities. Better supervision for people on suicide watch would help prevent those deaths, she said.

Cory Rosyln, the executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northeastern Ontario, says more investments are needed in health care and social services to avoid incarceration in the first place. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Cory Roslyn, the executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northeastern Ontario, said more investments in health care and social safety nets are needed to reduce the need for prisons in the first place.

"Prisons are inherently violent, harmful environments and women in particular," Roslyn said.

"Many are mothers and sole caregivers to their children in the community. When they're incarcerated, they're separated from their children."

The Elizabeth Fry Society provides services and advocacy for individuals who are involved in the criminal justice system, with a special focus on women and gender diverse people.

Roslyn said people experiencing poverty and mental health issues have been criminalized in our society.

"I would suggest that we shouldn't be investing in prisons or safer prisons," she said.

"We should be investing in safer, supportive communities."