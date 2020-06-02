A rural municipality between Sudbury and North Bay is celebrating Pride this month for the first time.

West Nipissing council is expected Tuesday to officially endorse June as Pride month.

Jeremy Seguin, a city councillor, says they're about twenty years late in doing so.

"It's really overwhelming in the sense that we're getting so much support. I think a lot of people do agree with me when I say we're twenty years behind everyone else."

Seguin and Michel Gervais, who grew up in the area, are helping to organize a virtual roster of events.

There will be a number of virtual events including a rainbow flag-raising.

Gervais says he experienced discrimination when he was younger and is now happy to see attitudes changing.

"It's nice to see my community down to my mayor, people and council, people that have weight in the community are showing support," Seguin said.

"It's really exciting."

Gervais says he was disappointed to hear that city councillors in the small town of Emo, in northwestern Ontario recently voted against declaring June as Pride Month.