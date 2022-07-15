Sudbury's Pride Prom a big moment from some LGTBQ youth

For Sudbury's Autumn Smith, Friday evening's Youth Pride Prom is a big deal.

Smith, 12, identifies as bisexual, and said she has never been to a dance, whether at school or otherwise.

"It's exciting because I get to be around people who are like me," she said.

Smith said she has been bullied at school because of her sexual orientation, and looks forward to being in a safe environment with other LGBTQ youth.

She will attend the dance with her cousins and plans to wear the dress her mom wore at her prom.

"I'm going to feel safe [because] there's not going to be homophobic people around me and that I can actually see how people want to express themselves," Smith said.

The event, for young people ages 19 and younger, is part of Fierté Sudbury Pride's week-long Pride Week celebration.

As a precaution, Fierté Sudbury Pride has assessed all its venues for Pride Week, and will have extra security on hand for events with larger crowds. (Submitted by Lee Czechowski)

Safety a priority

Katlyn Kotila, Fierté Sudbury Pride's chair, said ensuring all events are safe is a big priority this year.

"I think I'm most concerned about where there are larger crowds as well as any youth centered event," Kotila said.

"A lot of people feel that we should not be hosting youth events. And so if anywhere there's going to be counterprotesters or people trying to cause havoc, I do fear that it may be there. That's why we've made sure to up our security at those events."

Kotila said there has been an increase in threats against LGBTQ event organizers, and referenced drag shows in Montreal and Victoria that received harassment online.

In northeastern Ontario, OutLoud North Bay, a group that provides safe space for LGBTQ youth, received death threats and other hateful messages for planning a drag show.

Kotila said Fierté Sudbury Pride has "gone above and beyond" to make sure event participants feel safe.

"We want to be prepared in case counter-protesters do decide to crash our party," she said.