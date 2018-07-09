What's planned for Pride Week in Sudbury? There's a mix of festivities and educational events. Michelle Gauthier and Danielle Valcheff of Fierté Sudbury Pride joined with more details. 7:47

The rainbow flag is flying high in Sudbury after the raising ceremony at James Jerome Sports Complex Monday morning.

Sudbury Pride is a week of activities planned to celebrate and recognize members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Danielle Valcheff is one of the co-chairs. She says the theme this year is generations of pride. To honour that, she says they have events for all ages and also for families.

There will also be a political message to this years event.

Valcheff says at the march on Saturday, there will be messaging for the Ford government.

They don't want Premier Ford to move ahead on his promise to change the newly revised sex-education curriculum implemented by the Wynne government, which included educatino about same-sex relationships.

Valcheff says if Ford scraps the curriculum he will be going backwards.

"There was some criticism that what was done wasn't enough so to go back on what was done would really I think affect the community and do damage."

This proposed change in the province is an example of why we need pride week, says Valcheff.

"We need spaces where people can learn about themselves and feel comfortable with themselves, and that's not all spaces."

Michelle Gauthier is the other co-chair of Sudbury Pride.

She says she loves the week because of the feeling of community and belonging.

"There is a difference between tolerance and inclusivity."

For more on what is happening this week you can go to their website at sudburypride.com