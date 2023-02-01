Content
Sudbury

How a kid from a small northern Ontario city became a Juno-nominated pop star in just a few years

Preston Pablo says he's not a musical prodigy, but in a few short years, he's gone from making music in his bedroom in Timmins to being nominated for three Juno Awards. And he's just 21.

21-year-old is up for three Junos and is set to preform at the March 13 award show

CBC News ·
Preston Pablo looks into the camera, with dark curly hair and a thin mustache, and straightens a black tie around a white dress shirt
In just a year and a half, 21-year-old Preston Pablo has gone from making music on his computer in his Timmins bedroom to having multi-platinum hits and performing at the Juno Awards. (Preston Pablo/Facebook)

A little over a year ago, Preston Pablo was just a teenager from Timmins who liked making music in his bedroom.

Now the 21-year-old has songs that have been streamed millions of times, a hit that's been certified multiple platinum and is nominated for three Juno Awards on March 13, a show where he will also be performing. 

"Things I've dreamt about are literally happening before my eyes. It's a weird feeling, because you don't plan for it to happen," Pablo tells CBC Radio's Morning North. 

"You just like wish and hope for it to happen and it happens and you're like 'Oh, I'm here now, I guess.'"

Pablo grew up in the small northern Ontario city, also the hometown of country star Shania Twain, with a police officer father who loves country music and a teacher mother who was into pop and R&B. 

Preston Pablo stands on stage, holding a microphone in one hand, with his other in the air
Preston Pablo is set to perform during the Juno Awards Mar. 13 and also has some of his first headlining concerts coming up in the next few months. (Preston Pablo/Facebook)

"It was slow and organic progression from being a normal Timmins kid, riding around on my bike and hanging out with friends in my neighbourhood," he said. 

"I grew up just consuming music. Much more of a consumer than a creator."

Pablo then took up the drums, then started playing guitar and then inspired by the music his older brother and his friends were making, started writing songs that eventually got noticed by the music industry.

He tells Morning North about how his first break-up was a "turning point" for his songwriting, the story behind his now Juno-nominated hit Flowers Need Rain, what he misses about Timmins and his hopes for the rest of his career.

Morning North16:41Preston Pablo goes from making music in his Timmins bedroom to being a Juno-nominated popstar
A feature interview with 21-year-old Preston Pablo, who talks about his childhood in Timmins, his fascination with music and his sudden rise to having a multi-platinum pop hit and three Juno nominations.
