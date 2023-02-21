Health Canada seizes prescription drugs from 2 Sudbury, Ont., natural food stores

Health Canada seized prescription drugs from two natural food stores in Sudbury, Ont., because they were not authorized to sell them.

"The unauthorized products include prescription-strength vitamin D3 supplements, hormones in capsule and cream format, and a sexual enhancement product," Health Canada said in a public advisory it published on Monday, Feb. 20.

Health Canada said in the advisory that the stores Paris Natural Foods and Durham Natural Foods carried the products.

The products are:

DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone)

Natrix Nutraceuticals Inc. Dioscorene Natural Progesterone Cream

Paragon Alternative Medical Clinic Amore Exotic Herbal Formula

Paris Natural Foods Vitamin D3 (4,000 IU)

Paris Natural Foods Vitamin D3 (10,000 IU)

Health Canada says anyone who has purchased the products should bring them to a local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Prescription drugs can only be legally sold with a prescription.