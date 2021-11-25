When Adebola Adefioye moved from Nigeria to Canada with her family, she expected to find a welcoming new home.

But that turned out not to be the case.

Adefioye, who now lives in Sudbury, first settled in southern Ontario five years ago with her husband and three children.

She said her second oldest daughter, who was in Grade 2 at the time, was the only Black student in her class, and was shunned by the other girls at school.

"They would be very nasty words to her, and they said she couldn't join them to play at recess," Adefioye said.

"She would take a jump rope to school to skip at recess. Sometimes she would go to the kindergarten classroom to help the teachers because she was trying to avoid the drama of the playground."

Adefioye said when she spoke with her daughter's teacher, she was told there was nothing they could do, and it would not be possible to force the other children to play with her.

"I didn't understand how a teacher would say she has no strategy on how to deal with anti-Black racism," Adefioye said.

"I thought about different program planning that she could have done because I was also starting early childhood education at Seneca, and we learned a lot of strategies on how to deal with such issues in the classroom."

While her daughter faced racism at school, Adefioye said she had similar experiences at her workplace.

She worked at a childcare centre at the time, but said she eventually quit due to a toxic work environment.

"Sometimes I would say hi to the person I was working with, and she wouldn't respond," she said. "And I felt like I was invisible, kind of. But I continued to work because I needed the money."

While her family faced racial discrimination Adefioye worked with her daughter to help her confidence with self-affirmation exercises.

"She was coming out of the struggle and she was learning to reach out to other people," she said. "That was a big deal for me."

By Grade 5 her daughter was named the most confident student in her class.

Through it all, Adefioye thought other new immigrants to Canada probably faced the same struggles. She surveyed other newcomers and discovered many faced their challenges in silence.

The Afro Women and Youth Foundation

To help families like hers, she started an organization called the Afro Women and Youth Foundation .

The organization's goals are to empower and mentor new immigrants and refugees to Canada, and help women and youth of African origin through advocacy and capacity building programs.

Adefioye earned her diploma from Seneca College and received the Premier's Award for her work with the foundation, under the recent graduate category.

The award recognizes college graduates who have made significant contributions to their communities and achieved excellence in their careers in Ontario and throughout the world.

In April, she and her family moved to Sudbury.

She said she has found the community to be very welcoming so far.

"In other places where we've lived there have been different reports of negative experiences in the school system," she said. "But in Sudbury, we've been here about six months, and there's never been any complaint about that."