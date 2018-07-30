It wasn't that long ago that Greater Sudbury's Josée Séguin was told she would never graduate from college or hold a real job.

Today, the full-time personal support worker has earned a little time off as she's set to represent Ontario in powerlifting at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Antigonish, N.S.

Séguin, 27, is Sudbury's sole representative at this week's games, which host the top athletes with intellectual disabilities from around the country.

She's already reached her goal of deadlifting 300 pounds — more than double her weight — and believes that puts her in a good position to make her mark in Antigonish.

"I'm pretty excited to go and see what I can accomplish," said Séguin.

"Hopefully I come back with gold medals and hopefully go to Worlds. It would truly be the experience of a lifetime."

This week's winners will qualify to represent Canada at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from March 14-21.

Powerlifter Josée Séguin, left, credits family, friends and coaches — including Emma Leger, right, a Special Olympics powerlifting coach at Healthy Living — for much of her success. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

Séguin says her success is due to a dedication to a healthy diet and strength training, along with a small army of people including numerous coaches, physio and massage therapists, friends and family.

"It's just fun to see how strong you can be, and there aren't too many females that do it," added Séguin about what attracts her to the sport. "It's just something that more females should be doing."

Séguin explained the local group of Special Olympics athletes is very tight-knit, and she embraces the title of role model for some of her peers.

"Just to show them that we can do whatever we put our minds to, we can do what anybody else can do. All of us. Anybody," she said.

Powering forward

Along with cerebral palsy, Séguin lives with epilepsy and vision impairment.

But, as her mom Linda Liard Séguin puts it, "she's done awesome."

Linda recalled how her daughter's journey through the high school system was a struggle, but her life changed once she enrolled at Collège Boréal almost eight years ago.

"She told herself she could do better in her future," said Linda.

Linda Liard Séguin, left, says she's extremely proud of her 27-year-old daughter, Josée.

Séguin ended up graduating from her program with honours, and has been working as a personal support worker since then. And she's not stopping there.

Once she's finished settling her powerlifting affairs, Séguin has aspirations of returning to school to become a nurse.

"She proved it doesn't matter who you are: you can do what you want to do," said Linda. "She is making the most out of life and we're very proud."

Séguin is set to arrive in Antigonish to join Team Ontario on Monday. Her family will already be there, having flown in over the weekend.

Opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games take place on Tuesday, with the powerlifting competition set for Wednesday. The Games will close with another ceremony on Saturday.