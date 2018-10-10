It's been a difficult 10 days for more than 150 residents of two downtown buildings in Sudbury.

There was supposed to be a short planned power outage on September 30 for 250 Ste Anne Road and 111 Notre Dame Ave, but it didn't go as planned.

Sudbury Hydro spokesperson Wendy Watson says technicians were replacing a switch gear and transformer, but for some reason the new transformer malfunctioned and caused a power surge.

That knocked out power in the two buildings almost a day longer than expected.

The surge also destroyed or damaged appliances and electronics in the two buildings. The owners supply fridges and stoves for each unit and there are laundry facilities on site.

On Tuesday morning, all the destroyed appliances were being removed from 250 Ste Anne Road. This picture shows two refrigerators being removed via the one working elevator. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Jackie Nault, who lives on the fourth floor of the nine-story Ste Anne Rd building, says the power surge cause a fire in her kitchen since her microwave was plugged into the stove outlet.

"I had a big fire, and my microwave, that's gone but my stove is okay."

She says she also has to get a refrigerator repaired.

Nault says when the elevators were down her husband, who has cancer, had a difficult time walking down the four flights of stairs.

When the power was out the Naults went to their son's house in Coniston.

"It's a mess," fifth floor tenant Raina Chapeut says, referring to the ordeal that all the residents have had to endure since the power surge.

However, she says she is faring pretty well, adding her oven needs to be repaired, but she lost her air conditioner and her telephone in the incident.

'I still have to send in my expenses," Chapeut says.

According to superintendent Randy Addison, there are 124 units in the Ste Anne Road building. He says 15 new fridge and stove sets will be delivered this week.

He calls it a hectic and difficult week for the tenants of the complex. On Tuesday morning, at least a half dozen destroyed refrigerators and stoves were removed from the building and taken away for scrap.

There are more than 30 units in the four-story building at 111 Notre Dame Avenue.

Michel Marcotte stands in front of the elevators at 250 Ste Anne Road. He says when the power went out following the power surge on Sept 30., his 98-year old mother was trapped in her apartment on the third floor because the elevators weren't working. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"Quite frightening"

Michel Marcotte was worried about his 98-year old mother Matilda. She has lived on the third floor of the Ste Anne Road building for 18 years.

"It was quite frightening for her because all the lights went off ," he says, adding that his mother's television and toaster oven were destroyed by the surge, while her fridge and stove were damaged.

But what Marcotte was most concerned about for his mother was the fact that neither of the two elevators in the building were working.

"She can't [go down stairs] because she has a walker and that was a big concern, is what if they couldn't get the elevators to work again," he says.

It took more than one full day to get one of the elevators working again. As of Tuesday morning the second elevator was still not fixed.

Marcotte says the management at the complex was very helpful, checking on his mom regularly and also replacing burned out light bulbs in his mother's apartment.

Marcotte lives just a few blocks away from his mother, so he says it was easy for him to come and check on her during the power outage and aftermath.

"If this would have happened during the winter I don't know what would have went on because [the building] is electric heat."

Sudbury Hydro to cover losses

Sudbury Hydro will cover the loss of the destroyed or damaged appliances and electronics.

"We want to make sure that we make both the buildings and the people that live there whole again, so whatever damages or losses they suffered, we're going to take care of it," Watson says.

She says they've been in regular contact with the management of the two buildings since the power surge incident.

The utility company's insurance adjuster was on site last week connecting with tenants and tallying up all the losses. That dollar figure is not yet known.

Wendy Watson is the director of communications for Sudbury Hydro. (Sophie Houle-Drapeau/Radio-Canada)

"We haven't seen a report from the insurance company yet," Watson says.

She says Sudbury Hydro is also conducting an investigation to figure out exactly what happened.

"Not to shame or blame or anything like that but to figure out what happened and how we can make sure this doesn't happen again, whether it's the equipment, or the process or whatever."

The investigation will look at the actual cause, and determine if corrective action is necessary.

Watson adds that power surges do happen, but not often.

"But that's one of the reasons that we have insurance because things like this can happen. Electricity is very powerful and very volatile and sometimes thing malfunction."