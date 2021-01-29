Broken hydro pole knocks out power to 400 Sudbury households

Greater Sudbury Utilities says about 400 households are without power due to a broken hydro pole.

The broken pole is in the area of the Webbwood Drive and Lorne Street intersection in the Gatchell neighbourhood.

Power is expected to be out most of the day as crews work to replace the pole.

The utility says affected customers include the west ends of both Dean and Lorne Streets, as well as people on Logan, Mary, Landsend and Walter Streets.