Broken hydro pole knocks out power to 400 Sudbury households
Utility says power expected to be restored by the end of the day
Greater Sudbury Utilities says about 400 households are without power due to a broken hydro pole.
The broken pole is in the area of the Webbwood Drive and Lorne Street intersection in the Gatchell neighbourhood.
Power is expected to be out most of the day as crews work to replace the pole.
The utility says affected customers include the west ends of both Dean and Lorne Streets, as well as people on Logan, Mary, Landsend and Walter Streets.
This is the broken pole at Webbwood/Lorne that needs to be replaced before we can restore power to 400 customers in the Gatchell area. It's hanging from the lines. Power will be out most of the day in the affected area. Dean, Lorne, Logan, Mary, Landsend, Walter. <a href="https://t.co/GvQhIXgzT6">pic.twitter.com/GvQhIXgzT6</a>—@SudburyHydro
