Power outage affecting 900 in Coniston, including 2 elementary schools

A Hydro One equipment failure has caused a blackout in the community of Coniston.

The outage is affecting approximately 925 Sudbury Hydro customers in the area, including two elementary schools, École Notre-Dame De La Merci and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School.

Buses had already been dispatched to pick up students before the outage was noticed, so kids are currently in classes.

The Sudbury Catholic District School Board provided the following statement:

"St. Paul now has installed a temporary heat source. There are three rooms being heated and approximately 50 students in attendance today. Sudbury Catholic continues to ensure the health and safety of our staff and students is a priority."

A spokesperson with Conseil Scolaire Catholique du Nouvel-Ontario said parents were notified of the outage and encouraged to pick their kids up.

There will, however, be staff at École Notre-Dame De La Merci all day, the board says.

Sudbury Hydro says the problem equipment belongs to Hydro One.

And adds it's challenging for crews to access that equipment due to it being in a backlot bush area, with deep snow and no road access.

Power is expected to return by 11:00 a.m.