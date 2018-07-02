Provincial police have closed a portion of Highway 11 and McPherson Avenue in Kapuskasing, Ont., due to downed hydro wires.

OPP say there is no detour at this time and the roadway will be closed until repairs can be completed.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for Kapuskasing Sunday evening.

According to Hydro One's outage map, 2,300 customers in the area are without power. The estimated restoration time is noon Monday.

