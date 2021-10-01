Municipality of Powassan to host tour of local farms Saturday

This Saturday, the community of Powassan, Ont., is hosting a self-guided tour of local farms called the Great Pumpkin Tour.

Anyone in the area, which is located south of North Bay, can visit a dozen local farms and businesses, where they can take part in some family-friendly activities.

Greg King owns the Roots and Roosts Farm in Powassan, and will be participating in the event.

His farm primarily focuses on vegetables and strawberries, but also harvests small quantities of meat from pigs, cows, chickens and turkeys.

"We have animals for the kids to play and pat and you get to see a working farm and how we grow everything," King said.

Powassan's Wand Family Farm will also participate in the event. The farm's herd of 650 sheep will be the main attraction on Saturday.

They will be selling local meat and eggs, and people will have the chance to shear some of their sheep.

The Foxfire Heritage Farm, with a focus on heritage animals and workshops on lost skills, like blacksmithing, will also participate.

"One of the things we do is the preservation of endangered skills," said Foxfire Heritage Farm's Matt Larrivée. "One of those skills is blacksmithing, which is something I picked up a few years ago, and I have a master blacksmith friend who comes and puts on these workshops."