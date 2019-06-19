To help students better understand National Indigenous People's Day, Sudbury's R.H. Murray Public School is teaching its students all about Indigenous culture.

Along with Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, the school hosted their first powwow on Tuesday.

Chris Bourré, the principal of the school, says he feels it's important to make sure the students understand the culture and traditions of Indigenous peoples.

"Approximately 50 per cent of our students have never been to a powwow," Bourré said. "So the idea was that we would introduce a teaching powwow so that our MC could teach the students about the various dances and the various traditions behind the powwow."

MC Darren McGregor gave short teachings between dances.

"They say that if there's nobody dancing at a powwow... the powwow will be over right at that point," McGregor said.

"So the head dancers, it's their job to be out there all the time, to make sure that there's always somebody dancing," he said. "They have a really really big responsibility of making sure that there's always something going on."

14-year-old Gracie Mandamin is wearing her mother's jingle dress, adorned with beadwork from her grandmother. (Jamie-Lee Mackenzie/CBC)

Gracie Mandamin, a jingle dress dancer and a student at R.H. Murray, said she enjoys the opportunity to share Indigenous culture with her classmates.

Mandamin wore a dress handed down from her mother, and adorned with beadwork made by her grandmother.

"Some of [my classmates] really gave me nice compliments on my dress, and calling me really beautiful and stuff," Mandamin said. "So I'm really thankful for them for saying that. It's nice compliment."