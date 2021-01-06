More than ten years ago, "Backroads" Bill Steer heard about a collection of unique potholes in the area, and he set out to find them.

But these aren't the typical potholes you would expect to encounter on northern Ontario's roads.

Instead, the object of Steer's search were formed thousands of years ago when glacial lakes pulled out of the area.

"There's a remarkable symmetry with these potholes, they're almost round," Steer said. "And because of all the gyrating stones that ran, just imagine kind of a blender, put some marbles in there and create that whirlpool, and have that going along for thousands of years."

Potholes, like this one shown in an early morning photo, are created when rocks, or 'grinders', wear away at surrounding stone, like marbles in a blender, Steer said. (Supplied by Bill Steer)

Those rocks – called "grinders" – form the potholes, which you can find present in different types of rock.

But they're not easily found. Even the academic references to these potholes was vague, at best, Steer said.

After 16 years of searching, he found the first one on Friday, Nov. 13 in an area near Mattawa called Morel.

"It was a lucky day when I found the first one," Steer said. "An enormous pothole, which is almost four meters deep, 12 feet plus."

Other potholes he found are partially filled with water, but the recently re-discovered hole could be northern Ontario's deepest, he said.

Steer said he's also keen on hearing from anyone who knows of more potholes in the area.

You can contact Backroads Bill Steer via email at info@canadianecology.ca.