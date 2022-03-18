An independent Ontario energy auditor is calling for "high-level changes" at power companies across the province following Sudbury Hydro's announcement of a 15-year billing oversight.

Jeremy Poteck, president of Poteck Power, said the Sudbury-based utility "made off like bandits" following news that they had been overcharging customers from 2005 to 2020.

Sudbury Hydro, who brought the overbilling to public attention, said they will be adding a credit– just under $18 – to residential customers' bills in the coming months.

Poteck, whose company specializes in finding similar billing errors made by hydro providers, said he estimated Sudbury Hydro overbilled by $3.6 million. But the utility is returning $919,000 to its customers for overbilling which occurred from 2017 to 2020.

Paying the rest back would be a good start to make things right, Poteck said, but he stopped short of saying people should call the utility to voice their concern.

"I don't know if [public] outrage is the right way to go about this, but I do think that there should be some high-level changes to prevent these things from happening in the future," Poteck said.

"It's all about incentives in this world. If they are literally profiting off of overbilling their clients…how are you going to stop them from doing it in the future?"

Jeremy Poteck, president of Poteck Power, says although overbilling likely wasn't intentional, Sudbury Hyrdro still 'made off like bandits' for 15 years. (Supplied by Poteck Power)

Poteck, who said his company has audited business clients in Sudbury before, added the utility's admission means he's going back to reexamine some of those findings.

He's also proposing the province looks at a system that doesn't incentivize hydro providers to overbill, even if it's just a couple of cents per kilowatt hour. One idea, Poteck said, would be to institute a rule that companies caught overbilling refunds customers double the amount.

"In [Sudbury Hydro's] case, they're paying back about 25 per cent. I suggest that they should be paying back double and then they're really going to sharpen their pens and really make sure that these things don't happen," he said. "Because instead of having a benefit, they have a disincentive."

"And I do believe that incentives drive behaviour."

Billing error not intentional, company says

Greater Sudbury Utilities, the parent company of Sudbury Hydro, reported the billing error to the Ontario Energy Board on March 11, 2021, and put in measures to prevent more overcharges.

Since then, it has been working with the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) on an "assurance of voluntary compliance," a document that outlines how the utility will fix the error and compensate its customers.

For a home customer, the amount for the four-year correction will total $17.61, according to Greater Sudbury Hydro spokesperson Wendy Watson.

"It's the right thing to do. This was a billing error. There was nothing intentional about it; when we found it, we were horrified," Watson said.

Watson said the overbilling stems from errors in calculating all fixed costs, namely distribution rates after Ontario moved away from variable distribution rates. She said the utility calculated incorrectly when it broke down its fixed charges into a per-day figure.

Poteck agrees that the overbilling likely wasn't intentional.

"I think that a really strong majority of the time it is not intentional because it's not like any person individually benefits from this," he said. "It's not like the CEO of Sudbury Hydro was taking this money. That's not how it works."

Greater Sudbury Utilities is owned by the city of Sudbury, so to some extent, he said, the company can keep its rates low, and any profit flows back to the rate payers.

"The fact that they did self-report this…that's probably more than a lot of other utilities could say," he said. "They found this issue. They, out of their own volition, reported it to the OEB."

"But the fact of the matter is that if they didn't report that this has been going on for 15 years, then nobody would ever know about it."

"And that's part of the problem."