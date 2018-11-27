The head of the union representing postal workers in Sudbury says workers feel like their right to strike has been taken away.

On Monday evening, the senate passed back-to-work legislation, stopping a series of rotating strikes.

Alan McMahon, the CUPW president for Local 612 in Sudbury, says employees aren't happy about being legislated back to work.

"But we understand that's the process," he said.

"We were kind of hoping that the legislation would be a little more in our favour but we'll see what happens."

Now, both Canada Post and the workers are waiting to see what kind of deal will be reached.

A government appointed mediator-arbitrator has 90 days to try and reach contract settlements. If that doesn't happen, a settlement could be imposed either through a decision from the arbitrator or by choosing from one of the final proposals already put forward by Canada Post or CUPW.

Health and safety

McMahon says whatever deal is reached, he hopes the health and safety of workers will be addressed.

"The over burdening for letter carriers is unbelievable," he said.

"They changed the system about 10 years ago and they're putting more and more mail on us. The parcels have increased dramatically."

He says there are many days he can't finish his route without working overtime hours.

"And some are worse than I because I have some seniority where I have a half decent route," he explained.

"The younger generation, they're the ones who are impacted the most because sometimes we have some of them out there until 8 at night."