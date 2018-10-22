As some cities gear up for strikes by Canada Post workers, local residents and business owners are weighing in on the possibility of an interruption to local mail service.

At 12:01 a.m. Monday, the union representing 50,000 Canada Post employees began a series of 24-hour rotating strikes in four cities: Windsor, Victoria, Edmonton and Halifax.

Neither the union that represents workers or Canada Post is giving any indication of which cities may be next.

But to local advertising company owner Cliff Skelliter, possible delays are just a minor hiccup.

"You know, we're going to get a day delay on receiving our mail. It's not the end of the world," Skelliter said.

Skelliter, who says he still frequently send documents and packages through Canada Post, said it falls on the business to stay ahead of the disruption.

"I know we've gotten used to things getting to us really quickly. I don't know how Amazon does it half the time, But, I'm not overly concerned," he said.

"You just have to prep a bit better. Understanding there may be a delay, you plan accordingly.

Julie Hayes says a postal strike could hurt small businesses who rely on shipments before the holiday rush. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Concerns heading into holiday season

Julie Hayes, who works at R Little Secret Boutique in downtown Sudbury, says the timing of the postal disruption is cause for some concern to business owners.

"It will affect us a little bit, I believe, business wise, because we are still receiving product from our suppliers and a lot of it does come from, or is delivered from Canada Post," Hayes said.

"We also have to send product back sometimes, so that could be an issue as well. So going into our busiest season, that could be a problem for us."

The Ontario Cannabis Store uses Canada Post to ship its products. The company said it received about 100,000 online orders in the first 24 hours that marijuana was legal in Canada. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Service already 'minimal'

Other are making plans for delays, as well.

Jess, who works in the restaurant industry in Sudbury, is a recreational cannabis user. She placed an online order with Ontario's Cannabis Store, which uses Canada Post as its carrier.

(Jess spoke with the CBC about her cannabis shipments under an agreement not to use her last name.)

"These days the amount of things that are delivered to me through the postal system are pretty minimal," she said. "[The potential strike] is inconvenient, but I was aware of the possibility before placing the order, so I expected a delay."

"It's inconvenient, but what can you say? The black market is still alive and kicking."