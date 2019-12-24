Over the past week more than three dozen postal boxes have been damaged and packages possibly stolen, all in outlying areas of Greater Sudbury.

Greater Sudbury Police are investigating 38 reports of mischief to Canada Post mail boxes in subdivisions around Garson, Valley East and Wahnapitae. The incidents happened between Monday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 22.

"It is an alarming number of reports within the last week," said Kaitlyn Dunn, communications coordinator with the police.

Dunn suspects the mail units were targeted because of the popularity of online shopping during the holiday season.

"A lot of people order Christmas presents online in order to have them delivered directly to their homes, so in many cases they would be lucrative in order to hit."

"We can't confirm how many parcels have actually been taken, so we are asking members of the public who were expecting a package and didn't receive it, to provide that information to us, as well as to Canada Post," she said.

Dunn explains why they're calling it mischief and not damage or theft.

"Because we're not necessarily sure that in every case something was taken. So there was damage to the boxes in order to access the parcel components of the mail boxes. However, we don't know if they were empty at the time or if there were packages inside."

When Canada Post has a parcel for a customer who uses one of these mail units, the mail delivery person will leave a key in their mailbox and the parcel in a larger unit. The key is to the parcel unit.

Dunn says it's these larger spaces that have been targeted.

"We're just really encouraging individuals to track their packages," she said.

"So if you know you're expecting a package or a package is being delivered — making sure you're going and checking your mailbox and then if you're going to be out of town for a prolonged period of time and you know that you're expecting a package, to get someone who you trust to go and check your mail."

Sudbury Police are asking any residents who may have surveillance footage from where the incidents took place to contact police.

"Without any eye-witnesses or video surveillance footage it's very hard to determine how many individuals are involved in this," Dunn said.

Security of mail 'very serious' Canada Post says

In an email to CBC News, Canada Post confirmed the damage to its community mailboxes in Greater Sudbury. The agency says it takes the security of the mail very seriously and is working closely with police.

Additional tips from Canada Post for customers to keep mail secure: