Postmedia Network Inc. is shutting down several newspapers across the country, including one in northeastern Ontario.

Across the country, the company is closing six small town newspapers and cutting print production of four more. About 10 per cent of the workforce will be cut across the company.

In northeastern Ontario, the Kapuskasing Northern Times is being shut down. Printing of the Kirkland Lake Northern News will also stop, but that publication will continue to have a digital presence.

The publisher will continue to print free weekly publications in several communities, including Kirkland Lake.

The company also announced a staff reduction targeting 10 per cent of salaries across the newspaper chain by the end of the fiscal year in August.

Last November, Torstar Corp. and Postmedia announced they had exchanged a total of 41 publications, mostly in Ontario, and would stop publishing most of them, resulting in 291 job losses.