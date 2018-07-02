Skip to Main Content
Police investigate possible drowning in Sturgeon River

Provincial police are investigating a possible drowning west of North Bay in the Sturgeon River. OPP say a 57-year old man went under water Sunday afternoon in West Nipissing.

A body has been recovered but police aren't saying if it's a man who went missing Sunday

North Bay OPP are investigating a possible drowning after a man went under water Sunday afternoon. A body was recovered Monday, but police are not saying if it's a man who went missing Sunday. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

He had been sitting on a chair on a wooden raft, when the chair broke and the man fell in the river.

A body was recovered around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon in Lake Nipissing, however police are only saying that it could possibly be the same person.

The office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Services are now investigating.

OPP say the identity of the deceased will not be released until family is notified.

