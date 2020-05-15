Public Health Sudbury and Districts says there are now confirmed cases of COVID-19 at two more long-term care homes Thursday as a result of provincial surveillance testing.

Three people have tested positive.

One is a woman in her 50s, an employee at Manitoulin Lodge in Gore Bay, with no known cause of infection.

A person over nineteen employed at the Elizabeth Centre in Val Caron and a female resident in her 70s at the same institution also have no known source of infection.

The health unit says there are five active outbreaks in long-term care homes in its district with three having been resolved.

A single case in a staff member or resident is enough to trigger the declaration of an outbreak.