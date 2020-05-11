The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit now says a resident of Casselholme who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 4 really did have the virus.

That is even though two subsequent tests came back negative.

The health unit says it has received confirmation from a microbiologist at the Ontario Public Health Lab in Toronto that the first test was a true positive.

Cassellholme will remain in outbreak mode as the 14 day period isn't yet over, and even though the resident no longer has the virus.

The health unit continues to facilitate Covid-19 testing of all residents and staff in long-term care homes as per the direction of the province and is on track to completing testing prior to the province's deadline of May 15.