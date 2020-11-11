A new contaminant has been discovered in fish caught in the Porcupine River Watershed.

The Ministry of the Environment says sampling last year revealed chromium, in addition to known mercury pollution in fish, and is recommending people reduce the amount of fish they eat from the area.

The Friends of the Porcupine River Watershed have been educating people about the contamination of the lake and surrounding system since 2014.

Group member Roxane Filion says the testing is welcome.

"It hadn't been tested in 20 years, so that's one of the things we have been pushing for, along with the City of Timmins," she said.

"We're happy, it's a step in the right direction and now we will meet with the ministry and the city and push for further testing, [such as] where does it come from [and] what can be done about it."

Filion says 100 years of industrial and residential development around the watershed has caused environmental deterioration.

The province is recommending those who fish the area to eat much less pike, perch, walleye and white sucker. A spokesperson for the Porcupine Health Unit says it's not clear how consuming chromium affects human health, but they're advising people to cut back.

Filion says rehabilitation of the watershed must get underway.



"It's urgent in [that] we need to take steps in order for it not to happen to other lakes, because a lot of people rely on it for fishing."

The Friends group has agreed to work with Northern College, as well as the city.

It's a move that could help students fulfil course obligations by conducting work there, says Audrey Penner, president and CEO of Northern College.

"Such as wildlife rehabilitation, or our environmental waste management program. Those kinds of areas offer opportunities for our students."

The Ministry of the Environment says it doesn't know where the chromium is coming from but it is studying the issue.