Porcupine Health Unit reports second COVID-19 case at another retirement home

Today's three positive cases of COVID-19 being reported by the Porcupine Health Unit include a staff member of a retirement home.

This is the second case involving a retirement home, according to the health unit.

"We are working with the home to investigate the case and assist them in taking all the necessary steps to protect all staff and residents. More information will follow," the health unit stated in an update on its website April 16.

The health unit's total of confirmed positive cases is now 45.

Of the three announced today, the first case is a male in his 50s; the second is a female in her 40s — both residents of the Timmins area. The third case is a male in his 60s, from the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, and Smooth Rock Falls. All are in self-isolation.

Click or tap here for more details about COVID-19 cases across northeastern Ontario.

The Porcupine Health Unit says there are now COVID-19 Assessment Centres in Kapuskasing, Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls and Hornepayne, and people need an appointment before showing up.