The Porcupine Health Unit is in the midst of a vaccination blitz today to stop a surge of COVID-19 in the region.

It is one of the few health units in the province where cases are rising. The agency announced Friday that it has a total of 275 active cases, a jump of 50 cases from the day before.

Program manager Kendra Brunet says two walk-in clinics today and Saturday are a new way to deliver vaccines. Entire families, including those with 12-year-olds and over, are encouraged to come in.

She says they're also appointments being made for youngsters at other clinics.

"When we opened the booking system for that age group we did see great uptake and we're noticing that the appointments are being booked. We are working closely with the school boards to help get the message out and they're really helping disseminate some of that information on vaccine safety and the resources needed to help get families to our clinics."

Brunet says they're looking to give at least 100 doses each day at the walk-in clinics.

"We're hoping to see as many people as we can get vaccinated ... we haven't set a specific number but we're ready with the vaccine, and we have appropriate public health measures in place that would really control the situation and keep it a safe environment," she said.

Bookings are also being taken for mass vaccination clinics to take place Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Brunet adds there is no concern about running out of vaccines.