Porcupine Health Unit issues warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at Hearst gym
The Porcupine Health Unit has issued a warning about potential COVID-19 exposure at a gym — Rick's Muscle World Centre in Hearst.
The health unit says people who went to the gym last Tuesday and Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. are affected. Anyone who went to the gym during those times are asked to self-monitor for 14 days.
If COVID-19 symptoms do appear, people are being asked to stay home and call the health unit.
Health officials say an infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours before the person had any symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19.
Symptoms include fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, loss of sense of smell or taste, sore throat/hoarse voice, difficulty swallowing, runny nose or nasal congestion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.
The health unit also included a list atypical symptoms.
PHU says it is working with the gym to implement public health measures to protect both members and staff and prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in the community.
