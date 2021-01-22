Extendicare Kapuskasing has confirmed that the recent COVID-19 death within the Porcupine Health Unit was one of its residents.

The health unit announced yesterday the death was connected to an institutional outbreak.

In an email to CBC News, Extendicare says the individual was a resident of its facility in Kapuskasing.

A spokesperson says they've been in touch with the resident's family to offer condolences. They add that they remain focused on the safety of the residents and team members.

An outbreak at the institution was declared on Jan. 7. According to the province, the 61-bed facility has 13 active cases among residents, and five cases among staff members.