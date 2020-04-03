The Porcupine Health Unit says all residents in Hearst should follow enhanced COVID-19 precautions, as the last seven cases in the health unit's district have been in that town.

Medical Officer of health Dr. Lianne Catton says people who have symptoms are encouraged to get tested, and to stay home and isolate while the test is pending.

The health unit's Hearst office remains closed after two staff members tested positive, but Catton says extra hours have been added to the assessment centre.

"This is a pandemic and it's a pure example that nobody is immune in a pandemic to having cases of COVID-19," she said.

"So yes, there was an outbreak declared in the office and (we) followed the exact same protocol and provincial ministry guidance for any other outbreaks in a workplace. And we continue to work through that and support the community in as well."

Dr. Lianne Catton, Medical Officer of Health, Porcupine Health Unit (Porcupine Health Unit/Facebook)

Catton says the situation in Hearst drives home the point that "every community member in every community across the region needs to act as though exposure is both possible and probable, every day, regardless of the number of cases," she said.

The recent spike in Hearst was a "signal change."

"So we really wanted to highlight that to individuals and community partners. We were able to work with the assessment centre and community partners to ensure that there was access to testing over the weekend, which was also going to be prioritized at the lab, and flagged ongoing measures that need to be followed," Catton said.

"Everyone is very concerned. It's a small community that's come together very quickly to really try and support one another and ensure that all the measures and precautions are in place to protect all community members, especially the most vulnerable, to protect our health care system and capacity."

As colder weather rolls in, Catton says pandemic safety measure need to be followed, as people spend more time indoors.

"If people are deciding to to have any gatherings or visits outside of their household — which we recommend against or limiting unless it's really essential — then follow the measures of distancing and masking. And, no matter what, [don't go] out anywhere if you have any symptoms whatsoever. And I think [now] it's a good opportunity to really promote and support safe, healthy, outdoor activities. We've got great wide-open spaces. And this is a good time to get families and community members active and outdoors where we can be distant and we can be COVID-safe.