Health officials on the James Bay Coast are reporting 10 cases of COVID-19 in the community of Moosonee, after several were reported over the weekend.

The Porcupine Health Unit's medical officer of health, Dr. Lianne Catton, is also warning of the potential risk of exposure to the virus at GG's Ace Hardware Store in Moosonee.

Anyone who was in that store between Feb. 11 and Feb. 19 to self monitor for symptoms for 14 days, from the last day they visited.

An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (or 2 days) before the person had any symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19.