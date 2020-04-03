Porcupine Health Unit reports first deaths from COVID-19

Two people are dead in the Porcupine Health Unit district as a result of COVID-19, the health unit said in a press release Friday evening.

The first victim is a woman in her 60s. She was admitted to the Timmins General Hospital after having tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23.

The second victim is a woman in her 50s, who was admitted to Lady Minto hospital in Cochrane, and tested positive on April 2.

In a statement from the health unit, Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health, said announcing two deaths in one day is "incredibly sad."

"This tragic loss highlights the seriousness of what is happening in our communities," Catton said. "This is a stressful time for all. We need to continue to work together to protect our families, neighbours, coworkers, and communities to limit the spread of COVID-19. Stay home as much as possible. If you have to go out, practise physical distancing and keep at least two metres between yourself and others."

A spokesperson said the health unit will not be providing any further information about the deaths out of respect for the patient's families.

There has been one other death in the northeast region due to COVID-19 reported in the Public Heatlh Sudbury and Districts.