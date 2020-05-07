The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting the fifth COVID-19 related death in its area.

It says a man in his 70s has died. He was admitted to the Timmins and District Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 26. The health unit says his death was related to an institutional outbreak.

The health unit says it's continuing to work closely with the hospital on the outbreak investigation. Visitor restrictions remain in place at the hospital, enhanced PPE requirements are in place and active screening is ongoing.

"This tragic loss highlights the seriousness of what is happening in our communities," Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health with the Porcupine Health Unit said.

"This is a stressful time for all. We need to continue to work together to protect our families, neighbours, co-workers and communities to limit the spread of COVID-19."