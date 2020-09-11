Skip to Main Content
Porcupine Health Unit reports new case of COVID-19 in Timmins area
The health unit says a man in his 40s has tested positive for the virus, and an investigation is underway to determine how he contracted it.
Since the pandemic started in March, there have been 255 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in northeastern Ontario — and the majority of those cases are marked as resolved. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting a new COVID-19 case in the Timmins area.

Since the pandemic started in March, there have been 255 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in northeastern Ontario — and the majority of those cases are marked as resolved.

