Porcupine Health Unit closes Hearst office after 2 workers test positive for COVID-19
The Porcupine Health Unit has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at its Hearst office, after two workers tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say the exposures are related and, as a result of the outbreak, the Hearst office is temporarily closed.
The employees are currently at home in self-isolation and contact tracing and follow up is being conducted.
Workplace outbreaks are declared if two or more employees are confirmed cases for COVID-19 and the cases are linked.
