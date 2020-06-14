A woman in her 90s in Timmins has died due to COVID-19. The Porcupine Health Unit announced the death — the eighth in its area — on Saturday.

"On behalf of the health unit, we offer our deepest sympathies to all of her family and friends," said PHU's medical officer of health, Dr. Lianne Catton, in a statement.

According to the statement, the case was related to a previous COVID-19 outbreak at Timmins and District Hospital, which was declared over on May 11. The woman had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20.

"This news serves as an important reminder of the need to remain committed to the steps that reduce the spread of COVID-19 and prevent other families from experiencing such tremendous loss," Catton said.

The death brings the total number of deaths in northeastern Ontario to eleven. There are no more active cases in the PHU area, and the health unit has reported no new positive tests since May 10.

According to local health units, there are two active cases of COVID-19 in the region, both in the Algoma district.