6th death reported in Timmins-area due to COVID-19
The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting the sixth death in its region due to COVID-19.
Case involves a woman in her 60s
The health unit says it involves a woman in her 60s. She was admitted to hospital after testing positive on April 13.
The health unit says it will not be sharing any further details out of respect for her family.
