Porcupine Health Unit confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases
Officials say there is no link to international travel, but an investigation is underway
The Porcupine Health Unit says two people in Timmins have tested positive for COVID-19.
The cases involve a man and a woman, both in their 50s. Officials say they have been in close contact with one another.
"Neither one of the individuals travelled outside of Canada, however the investigation is ongoing," the health unit stated in a release.
"We are reaching out to the close contacts of these cases as appropriate and will provide updates once more is known."
The health unit said the people went to the emergency department at the Timmins and District Hospital on Thursday night. They were assessed and tested. The woman remains in hospital in the ICU in stable condition. The man was sent home to self-isolate.
This is the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Timmins area.
