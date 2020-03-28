The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) in northeastern Ontario has released further details about multiple COVID-19 cases in its catchment area, including what it says is its first case of community transmission.

Four positive cases were confirmed Friday evening, bringing the total for the Porcupine Health Unit to ten.

The health unit covers the City of Timmins, west to Hornepayne, east to Matheson and as far north as Moononee.

In a teleconference with the media Saturday afternoon, Timmins Mayor George Pirie, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lianne Catton and other community leaders provided the latest update.

"We have multiple cases, and we expect over the next couple of weeks we will continue on this basis," Pirie said, urging residents to follow physical distancing health protocols to keep the virus from spreading.

"We have been urging the public to assume local transmission and now we have a case that signals this, as there are no links to travel, nor to other cases," Catton said.

In a news release issued Friday, the PHU says this case is a male in his 30s.

"While we expected to have local transmission, and we have asked and advised all residents to act as though we do, we now must urge all community members: please stay home," Catton said.

"This is something we've all been monitoring for very closely, at the federal level, the provincial level and at the local level," she said.

Catton says the information about the number of cases or where those cases are is leading to a false sense of security.

"We need to consider that exposure is possible anywhere, in any community."

"And now this case does signify that we've had a sign of local transmission and we need to assume there is more."

Catton says the man followed appropriate precautions. He went to the emergency department at Lady Minto Hospital in Cochrane on Mar 22. He was assessed and tested. The man is now in self-isolation at home.

Other three cases reported Friday

During the media briefing on Saturday, Catton also provided details of the three other cases announced on Friday.

One case is linked with international travel, although Catton only described the case as a female from Cochrane, who remains in home isolation in stable condition.

"This individual followed self-isolation guidance on arriving home, contacted the Porcupine Health Unit once she had symptoms; was tested in her home with appropriate precautions by the Cochrane District EMS Community Paramedicine Program," she said.

"There were no flight exposure concerns, as she did not take a flight, and there were no other concerns on her transportation."

The other two cases reported Friday are contacts with a previously announced COVID-19 case and continue in self isolation.

"No matter how many cases we have and no matter what community they are in, I have to urge every single community member in every community across the Porcupine Health Unit area, as you see across Ontario and the country to please follow the public health measures we are asking," Catton said.

"It is imperative at this time and going forward," she added.

The Porcupine Health Unit has said it will no longer issue media releases for each COVID-19 case.

However, Catton clarified that PHU will continue to provide daily updates through social media and its website. She added that if there are changes in the status or a signal that something different is going on PHU would issue a media release.