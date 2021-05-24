The Porcupine Health Unit is grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases, following recent outbreaks at Ontario Power Generation (OPG) in Timmins and Kirkland Lake Gold Detour Lake Mine north of Cochrane.

The health unit reported 128 new cases over the long weekend, with the majority in the Timmins area.

The Cochrane area also saw a spike, with 24 new cases being reported.

More than 20 of the weekend's cases came from communities in the James and Hudson Bay area, the health unit said.

In a tweet posted Monday, the Weenebayko Area Health Authority said the current regional count sits at 60. That includes 16 in Fort Albany, five in Moose Factory, one in Attawapiskat, and 38 in Moosonee.

Around northeastern Ontario, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported another decline in its numbers, with an active case count at 31.

North Bay-Parry Sound Health Unit reported an active count at 38, while Algoma Health Unit reported three new cases, including one death.

The Temiskaming Health Unit reported that it has five active cases