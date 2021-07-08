Sudbury health unit offering pop-up and mobile clinics for COVID-19 vaccine
Pop-up clinics to begins this weekend; mobile clinic in city transit but to start next Tuesday
The health unit in Greater Sudbury is making it even easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Health Sudbury and Districts is setting up pop-up clinics this weekend across the city. And starting next week there will be a mobile clinic traveling around providing similar immunizations.
"In addition to other COVID-19 vaccination options, pop-up clinics will be set up in locations where people go already, making it even easier to get vaccinated," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health
"With a steady vaccine supply, we want to offer vaccine in as many locations as possible so people can easily get their first dose now and their second dose as soon as they are eligible."
Pop-up clinics this weekend:
-
Friday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., James Jerome Sports Complex
-
Saturday, July 10, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., James Jerome Sports Complex
-
Sunday, July 11, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Moonlight Beach
Additional pop-up clinic locations will be announced once they're organized.
Vaccine clinic on wheels
Meanwhile, a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will begin traveling around Greater Sudbury next week.
Public Health Sudbury & Districts, in partnership with the City of Greater Sudbury will be using a transit bus for the mobile vaccination clinic. It will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, July 13.
In a news release the health unit states it's 'another convenient, accessible option for people to get vaccinated'.
"We are well on our way to our two-dose summer and a well-protected community," Sutcliffe said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?