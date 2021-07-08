The health unit in Greater Sudbury is making it even easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is setting up pop-up clinics this weekend across the city. And starting next week there will be a mobile clinic traveling around providing similar immunizations.

"In addition to other COVID-19 vaccination options, pop-up clinics will be set up in locations where people go already, making it even easier to get vaccinated," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health

"With a steady vaccine supply, we want to offer vaccine in as many locations as possible so people can easily get their first dose now and their second dose as soon as they are eligible."

Pop-up clinics this weekend:

Friday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., James Jerome Sports Complex

Saturday, July 10, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., James Jerome Sports Complex

Sunday, July 11, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Moonlight Beach

Additional pop-up clinic locations will be announced once they're organized.

Vaccine clinic on wheels

Meanwhile, a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will begin traveling around Greater Sudbury next week.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts, in partnership with the City of Greater Sudbury will be using a transit bus for the mobile vaccination clinic. It will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, July 13.

In a news release the health unit states it's 'another convenient, accessible option for people to get vaccinated'.

"We are well on our way to our two-dose summer and a well-protected community," Sutcliffe said.