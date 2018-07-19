Courses full until later this summer for 'popular' motorcycle training

Spots are full until later in the year for driving schools offering motorcycle training. Most have started back up this month after a winter hiatus.

"You can tell when it fills up very very early, how many people are wanting to come out. And the last two years it filled up very quickly," said Dan Rocheleau, a senior motorcycle driving instructor with Learning Curves in Sudbury.

He's been riding a motorcycle since 1968. Prior to his 11 years teaching with Learning Curves, Rocheleau taught and rode motorcycles with the Ontario Provincial Police.

Learning Curves holds courses each weekend, with the exception of long weekends. Each class is capped at 15 students, and Rocheleau says they're always full.

The three instructors all make sure safety is a key factor in the training courses to the new and returning motorcycle riders who want to either obtain their M-1 licence or get a refresher on their skills.

"When we get them on the course we get them doing shoulder checks right away," Rocheleau said, adding that collisions can happen when a rider doesn't do a shoulder check as they're about to make a turn.

"When you're doing shoulder checks you see everything that's coming up behind you."

Rocheleau said the instructors also teach students to check their motorcycles daily to ensure the lights are working, the tires are solid and cables aren't frayed.

"We have quite a few of them that have never sat on a motorcycle before, and actually that's the way I like to train them because they don't have any bad habits," he said.

College Boréal courses 'very popular'

College Boréal offers several courses for motorcycle training and refreshers (M1 Exit, M2 Exit and Three-wheeled program). Those are also held each weekend May through mid October.

"They've started, and we're actually booking now into August for the M-1 Exit. It's very popular," said Christine MacIsaac, manager of corporate training.

There is an in-class portion normally held on the Friday evening, and an on-course portion held either Saturday or Sunday in the school's parking lot. Each class is capped at 10 students. The class size for the three-wheel program is smaller, about three to four students..

Most motorcycle training courses are comprised of in-class and on-course portions. Students spend the majority of their training on their bikes. (CBC)

"Safety is obviously number one for us, so we want to make sure that our students are properly leaning into their turns and making sure that they're safe out on the road," she said.

If a student is having trouble mastering a skill an instructor can provide a bit more one-on-one attention since instructors work in pairs.

"The end goal for us is to make sure that everyone is riding safely and understanding the content that's being delivered to them," MacIsaac said.

"Our instructors are very good at recognizing that and then making that student feel comfortable in doing that task."

MacIsaac said that for about one year they weren't able to offer the motorcycle training course due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But restarted in July 2021.

"We were full from July to August and even offered some additional weeknight courses to accommodate the influx of students wanting to take their motorcycle licences."

OPP statistics

"There's a big increase in people that are taking on this hobby or this sport," said Sergeant Paul Beaton, provincial motorcycle coordinator with the OPP.

"We've seen an increase, but I would like to say that if you're not an experienced rider just understand what your abilities are and ride within your abilities," he added.

Recent OPP statistics show 35 individuals died in motorcycle collisions in 2021. Four of those were in northeastern Ontario. The numbers are the same for the previous year in 2020.

Between 2012 and 2021, a total of 342 motorcyclists died in collisions on provincially patrolled roadways.

"These aren't statistics, these are human beings, loved ones, friends and family," Beaton said.

"When you're out riding this summer, remember to obey the speed limit, follow the rules of the road, leave lots of space and please don't drink and drive."

Not only is May the start of riding season, it's also Motorcycle Safety Awareness month across Canada.