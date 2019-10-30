Sudbury police say they are searching for a man who they say stole multiple poppy donation boxes as well as other donation boxes from local businesses.

Police say since Oct. 23, there have been six reported thefts of donation boxes.

Police say the same man has been identified as the suspect in all six of the thefts.

"We are urging businesses with donation boxes to remove the boxes from plain sight when the customer service counter is unattended," police stated in a release.

"Please empty the donation boxes on a regular basis, securing the monetary donations in a safe location."

Police ask businesses to make sure all their donation boxes are accounted for. If one is missing, it can be reported online.