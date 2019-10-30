Man accused of stealing 6 poppy boxes in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they are searching for a man who they say stole multiple poppy donation boxes as well as other donation boxes from local businesses.
Businesses encouraged to report thefts if donation box is missing
Sudbury police say they are searching for a man who they say stole multiple poppy donation boxes as well as other donation boxes from local businesses.
Police say since Oct. 23, there have been six reported thefts of donation boxes.
Police say the same man has been identified as the suspect in all six of the thefts.
"We are urging businesses with donation boxes to remove the boxes from plain sight when the customer service counter is unattended," police stated in a release.
"Please empty the donation boxes on a regular basis, securing the monetary donations in a safe location."
Police ask businesses to make sure all their donation boxes are accounted for. If one is missing, it can be reported online.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.